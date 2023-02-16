Trending
Feb. 16, 2023

Escaped kangaroo returns home two days later in Texas

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from his owner's North Texas was located and safely recaptured two days later, his owner said.

Briana Lafleur said her 3-year-old kangaroo, Nigel, became spooked by loud noises on Tuesday and escaped from his outdoor enclosure at Lafleur's Hood County home, fleeing into the woods.

"He's my best friend. I've had him for years he sleeps in bed with me every night," Lafleur told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. "I can't sleep because I can't sleep without my kangaroo."

Lafleur put out a call for help Wednesday morning on Facebook, asking for searchers, scent dogs and drones to join in the hunt for the missing marsupial.

Lafleur said in a follow-up post Thursday morning that Nigel was safely back at home.

"He is a little scraped up but he is home and will have several days of bed rest," she wrote.

She did not specify whether Nigel was captured by the search party or if he came home on his own.

