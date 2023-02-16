Trending
Feb. 16, 2023 / 1:03 PM

27-year-old llama named the oldest in world by Guinness World Records

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A llama living on a New Mexico ranch was was named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at age 27.

The llama, named Dalai, was born in January 1996 and was certified as the oldest living llama in human care and the oldest llama in captivity ever Guinness World Records just after his 27th birthday, Guinness World Records announced.

Dalai was found to be 108 days older than the previous oldest living llama, Washington-born llama Rapper, Guinness said. The previous oldest llama ever was 26 years, 328 days old when she died in May 2022.

The llama's owners, Andrew Thomas and Jill "Kee" Straits, brought him to live on their Albuquerque ranch when he was 14 years old.

"Our daughter used to ride him when she was small and now helps to halter and care for him when he needs fly spray or eye drops," Thomas said.

The couple said Dalai remains in good health and spends his day with his closest friend, a Nigerian dwarf goat named Gelato.

