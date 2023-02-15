Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Kentucky are trying to find the owner of a pig after the "Valentine swine" was found running loose in a roadway.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said in a Facebook post that officers responded Tuesday when a pig was reported running loose on Radcliffe Court in Lexington.

"Swooning for this Valentine swine? This guy was caught this morning running loose on Radcliffe Court," the post said.

The post included a video of the male pig after being brought to an animal shelter. The post said officers are now hoping to reunite the pig with his owner.