Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 11:20 AM

Antarctic rower earns 10 Guinness World Records

By Ben Hooper
Austrian rower Lisa Farthofer broke 10 Guinness World Records -- two on her own and eight with her team -- during an expedition to Antarctica. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Austrian rower Lisa Farthofer broke 10 Guinness World Records -- two on her own and eight with her team -- during an expedition to Antarctica. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An Austrian woman traveled to Antarctica with an expedition ended up earning 10 Guinness World Records, including becoming first woman to row on the Southern Ocean.

Lisa Farthofer, 31, rowed 407 nautical miles in the open waters of Antarctica from Jan. 11-17, and in the process became the first woman to row on the Southern Ocean and the first woman to row on Polar open waters, Guinness World Records announced.

Advertisement

Farthofer and her expedition team -- Fiann Paul of Iceland, Mike Matson of the United States, Jamie Douglas-Hamilton of Britain, Stefan Ivanov of Bulgaria and Brian Krauskopf of the United States -- aimed to retrace the steps of a 1915 voyage carried out by Ernest Shackleton and his crew from Elephant Island to South Georgia.

The team had to abandon their expedition halfway through due to illness and injuries among the crew, but not before setting a further eight Guinness World Records as a team.

The team earned records for first human-powered expedition in the Southern Ocean, fastest row on the Southern Ocean, first human-powered expedition on the Scotia Sea, first human-powered expedition from the Antarctic, fastest Polar row, longest distance rowed on the Southern Ocean, first human-powered expedition on the Southern Ocean (South to North) and southernmost start of a rowing expedition.

Advertisement

"I saw some really amazing things," Farthofer told Guinness World Records. "It was rough and difficult at times but there were some astonishing moments like being in the middle of a pack of fin whales, and it also felt like there was always a pack of penguins with us."

She said the journey highlighted the beauty of nature.

"A project like this really gives you a taste of how beautiful our world is and how little we know about it, so it does make you want to see more. And knowing that we didn't fully fulfill our project, it is hard to leave it at that," she said.

Read More

Israeli zoo's escaped lemur recaptured hours later Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house

Latest Headlines

Israeli zoo's escaped lemur recaptured hours later
Odd News // 41 minutes ago
Israeli zoo's escaped lemur recaptured hours later
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A red-collared lemur that escaped from an Israeli zoo Tuesday evening was safely recaptured and returned to the facility on Wednesday.
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York earlier this month is now hunting for his own food, officials said.
Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Louisiana family's doorbell camera captured the moment a pizza delivery offered a sneaky squirrel the opportunity to invade their home.
Starlink satellites prompt reports of UFOs in Illinois sky
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Starlink satellites prompt reports of UFOs in Illinois sky
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A string of lights in the sky that prompted reports of UFO activity on social media were actually Starlink satellites, experts said.
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who decided to double up on tickets for a Pick 5 lottery drawing ended up winning the $50,000 top prize -- twice.
Bear cub escapes California wildlife facility
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear cub escapes California wildlife facility
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Residents of the South Lake Tahoe area in California are being asked to keep a lookout for a bear cub that escaped from a wildlife center.
Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Environmental police in Rhode Island came to the rescue of an owl spotted entangled in fishing line and dangling from a bridge.
African serval on the loose in Arizona
Odd News // 1 day ago
African serval on the loose in Arizona
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A woman is asking residents of an Arizona community to keep an eye out for her unusual escaped pet: an African serval.
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Odd News // 1 day ago
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A South African woman and a Canadian man traveled to the Maldives to break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss ahead of Valentine's Day.
Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia conducted an unusual rescue when a pet bird found its way to the space between the basement ceiling and main story floor and became stuck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement