Israeli zoo's escaped lemur recaptured hours later

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A red-collared lemur that escaped from an Israeli zoo Tuesday evening was safely recaptured and returned to the facility on Wednesday.

The Ramat Gan Safari Park, located in the Tel Aviv District, said the 5-year-old lemur, named Sai, escaped from his enclosure Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Zoo officials said at the time that they expected Sai would spend the night in a tree somewhere near the zoo.

The safari park said Sai was located Wednesday in the nearby Ramat Gan National Park and was safely recaptured by zookeepers.

Red-collared lemurs, native to Madagascar, are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.