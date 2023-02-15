Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 11:01 AM

Israeli zoo's escaped lemur recaptured hours later

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A red-collared lemur that escaped from an Israeli zoo Tuesday evening was safely recaptured and returned to the facility on Wednesday.

The Ramat Gan Safari Park, located in the Tel Aviv District, said the 5-year-old lemur, named Sai, escaped from his enclosure Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Zoo officials said at the time that they expected Sai would spend the night in a tree somewhere near the zoo.

The safari park said Sai was located Wednesday in the nearby Ramat Gan National Park and was safely recaptured by zookeepers.

Red-collared lemurs, native to Madagascar, are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Read More

Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house Starlink satellites prompt reports of UFOs in Illinois sky

Latest Headlines

Antarctic rower earns 10 Guinness World Records
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Antarctic rower earns 10 Guinness World Records
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An Austrian woman traveled to Antarctica with an expedition ended up earning 10 Guinness World Records, including becoming first woman to row on the Southern Ocean.
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York earlier this month is now hunting for his own food, officials said.
Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Louisiana family's doorbell camera captured the moment a pizza delivery offered a sneaky squirrel the opportunity to invade their home.
Starlink satellites prompt reports of UFOs in Illinois sky
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Starlink satellites prompt reports of UFOs in Illinois sky
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A string of lights in the sky that prompted reports of UFO activity on social media were actually Starlink satellites, experts said.
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who decided to double up on tickets for a Pick 5 lottery drawing ended up winning the $50,000 top prize -- twice.
Bear cub escapes California wildlife facility
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear cub escapes California wildlife facility
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Residents of the South Lake Tahoe area in California are being asked to keep a lookout for a bear cub that escaped from a wildlife center.
Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Environmental police in Rhode Island came to the rescue of an owl spotted entangled in fishing line and dangling from a bridge.
African serval on the loose in Arizona
Odd News // 1 day ago
African serval on the loose in Arizona
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A woman is asking residents of an Arizona community to keep an eye out for her unusual escaped pet: an African serval.
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Odd News // 1 day ago
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A South African woman and a Canadian man traveled to the Maldives to break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss ahead of Valentine's Day.
Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia conducted an unusual rescue when a pet bird found its way to the space between the basement ceiling and main story floor and became stuck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement