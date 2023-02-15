Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 3:30 PM

Brothers-in-law each pull a van 32 miles to jointly break world record

By Ben Hooper
Brothers-in-law James Baker and John Darwen each pulled a van a distance of 32 miles to become joint holders of a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Brothers-in-law James Baker and John Darwen each pulled a van a distance of 32 miles to become joint holders of a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of British brothers-in-law each pulled a 1.65-ton van a distance of 32 miles to become co-holders of a Guinness World Records title.

James Baker, 36, and John Darwen, 32, completed their feats side-by-side at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire and both stopped at exactly 32 miles to become co-holders of the Guinness World Record for farthest distance pulling a vehicle in 24 hours as an individual.

Advertisement

The brothers-in-law said Darwen's bout with leukemia 14 years ago inspired them to start completing challenges each year to raise money for charity. They started out running half-marathons and marathons before deciding to take on the more demanding challenge of the van pulling world record.

The men said the record stood at 2.1 miles when they first decided to attempt the challenge in 2019, but they soon learned the record had been increased to 21.1 miles.

Baker and Darwen decided to continue to train for the record and in October 2021 they jointly set the record at 22.1 miles.

The men decided to take their record even further and, 10 months later, pulled vans side-by-side for a distance of 32 miles. Friend Daniel Callaghan also attempted to break the record with them, but had to stop after 14 miles due to a pulled ligament in his ankle.

Advertisement

The record attempt raised money for charities Redeeming Our Communities and Cancer Research U.K.

Read More

Nigerian teen skips rope 265 times in 1 minute on one leg 'Valentine swine' found running loose in Kentucky road Antarctic rower earns 10 Guinness World Records

Latest Headlines

Nigerian teen skips rope 265 times in 1 minute on one leg
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Nigerian teen skips rope 265 times in 1 minute on one leg
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Nigerian teenager put his jump-roping skills to the test and broke a Guinness World Record for the most skips in 1 minute on one leg.
'Valentine swine' found running loose in Kentucky road
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Valentine swine' found running loose in Kentucky road
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Kentucky are trying to find the owner of a pig after the "Valentine swine" was found running loose in a roadway.
Antarctic rower earns 10 Guinness World Records
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Antarctic rower earns 10 Guinness World Records
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An Austrian woman traveled to Antarctica with an expedition ended up earning 10 Guinness World Records, including becoming first woman to row on the Southern Ocean.
Israeli zoo's escaped lemur recaptured hours later
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Israeli zoo's escaped lemur recaptured hours later
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A red-collared lemur that escaped from an Israeli zoo Tuesday evening was safely recaptured and returned to the facility on Wednesday.
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York earlier this month is now hunting for his own food, officials said.
Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Louisiana family's doorbell camera captured the moment a pizza delivery offered a sneaky squirrel the opportunity to invade their home.
Starlink satellites prompt reports of UFOs in Illinois sky
Odd News // 1 day ago
Starlink satellites prompt reports of UFOs in Illinois sky
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A string of lights in the sky that prompted reports of UFO activity on social media were actually Starlink satellites, experts said.
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who decided to double up on tickets for a Pick 5 lottery drawing ended up winning the $50,000 top prize -- twice.
Bear cub escapes California wildlife facility
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear cub escapes California wildlife facility
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Residents of the South Lake Tahoe area in California are being asked to keep a lookout for a bear cub that escaped from a wildlife center.
Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dangling owl caught in fishing line rescued from Rhode Island bridge
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Environmental police in Rhode Island came to the rescue of an owl spotted entangled in fishing line and dangling from a bridge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day
Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house
Pizza delivery gives squirrel opportunity to invade Louisiana house
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement