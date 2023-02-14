Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A South African woman and a Canadian man traveled to the Maldives to break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater kiss ahead of Valentine's Day.

Beth Neale, 40, and her fiance, Miles Cloutier, 33, locked lips underwater in the Maldives on Feb. 4 and kissed underwater for 4 minutes and 6 seconds.

The couple broke the world record previously held by Michele Fucarino and Elisa Lazzaina, who kissed underwater for 3 minutes and 24 seconds in 2010.

The couple said their successful record attempt came after three days of practicing. They took on the record in the pool at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort.