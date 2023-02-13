Trending
Feb. 13, 2023

Forgotten bread leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to his need to leave the house for a second time because he forgot to buy bread. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who had to make a second trip to the store because he forgot to buy bread ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.

The 65-year-old Harford County man told Maryland Lottery officials he went out to run errands on Monday and ended up deciding not to buy any lottery tickets when both vending machines at the Royal Farms store in Aberdeen were occupied.

The man said he arrived home and realized he had to go out again because he had forgotten to buy bread.

"I also remembered that I never picked up my lottery games," the player recalled. "So, I stopped back at the Royal Farms store and bought a Fast Play game and a $10 Gold X50 ticket."

The player then made a stop for bread and returned home, where he discovered the Gold X50 scratch-off ticket was a $100,000 top prize winner.

"I matched the winning number, so I knew I won," he said. "But, I thought it was only $1,000 at first."

The man told his wife of his good luck, but she needed some convincing.

"I thought it was a joke," the winner's wife told officials. "I thought I was reading it wrong, it just didn't seem right."

The winner said the prize money will go toward he and his wife's goal of moving or buying a second home in another state.

