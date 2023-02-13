Trending
Odd News
Feb. 13, 2023

155-pound St. Bernard rescued after falling though ice

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of a 155-pound dog that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice into the frigid water.

Adams County Fire Rescue said crews responded alongside Westminster Fire personnel when the St. Bernard, named Mumford, was reported to have fallen through the ice at the Jim Baker Reservoir.

"The owner did the exact right thing by staying on the shore, calling 911, and giving dispatchers his exact location," Adams County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters were able to venture out onto the ice and bring the canine to safety.

Mumford was not injured and was reunited with his owner at the scene.

"Everyone was ecstatic," ACFR spokesperson Julie Browman told CBS Colorado.

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia conducted an unusual rescue when a pet bird found its way to the space between the basement ceiling and main story floor and became stuck.
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
Odd News // 27 minutes ago
1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Harley-Davidson motorcycle dating from 1908 sold for $935,000, making it the most expensive bike ever sold at an auction.
Forgotten bread leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Forgotten bread leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery prize
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who had to make a second trip to the store because he forgot to buy bread ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Cow stuck in deep snow gets a 'boost' from Utah firefighters
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Cow stuck in deep snow gets a 'boost' from Utah firefighters
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah came to the rescue of a cow that wandered into a creek bed and became stuck in the deep snow.
Asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere, creates light show over English Channel
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere, creates light show over English Channel
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A small asteroid illuminated the night sky over England and France early Monday when it burned up while plunging through Earth's atmosphere.
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing from her new Texas home was found two days later after walking 10 miles to her former shelter and ringing the doorbell.
Firefighters hoist horse out of neck-deep water in Britain
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters hoist horse out of neck-deep water in Britain
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England borrowed a piece of heavy machinery from a farmer to rescue a horse that became stuck in a waterway.
Owl evicted after shutting down Georgia college library for days
Odd News // 2 days ago
Owl evicted after shutting down Georgia college library for days
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A trespassing owl that prompted a Georgia college to close its library for multiple days was successfully evicted from the building on Friday.
Baby goat born with spinal condition learning to run with wheels
Odd News // 3 days ago
Baby goat born with spinal condition learning to run with wheels
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A baby goat brought to a Georgia sanctuary with a spinal disease is learning to run for the first time in her life thanks to a custom-made set of wheels.
'Catcher in the Rye' returned to Manitoba library 33 years late
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Catcher in the Rye' returned to Manitoba library 33 years late
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A copy of J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" was returned to a Manitoba library more than 33 years after its due date.
