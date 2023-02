Firefighters near Spalding, England, came to the rescue of a horse found stuck up to its neck in a local waterway. Photo courtesy of lincsfirerescue/Twitter

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England borrowed a piece of heavy machinery from a farmer to rescue a horse that became stuck in a waterway. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said in a Twitter post that crews from Spalding, Donington and Boston responded when a horse became stuck in neck-deep water in Pode Hole, near Spalding.

The firefighters used specialized animal rescue equipment and a forklift-like heavy machine from a nearby farmer.

The crews were able to hoist the stuck horse to safety.