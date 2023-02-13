Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 13, 2023 / 4:29 PM

1908 Harley-Davidson sells for a record $935,000

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Harley-Davidson motorcycle dating from 1908 sold for $935,000, making it the most expensive bike ever sold at an auction.

Mecum Auction in Las Vegas said the motorcycle, known as the Strap Tank due to the nickel-plated steel bands that suspend the fuel and oil tanks from its frame, sold for $935,000 after fees in a late-January auction.

Advertisement

Vintagent, a website that tracks auctions of vintage motorcycles, said the sale represented the highest price ever paid for a motorcycle at an auction.

"We marketed the bike well, and Harley is by far the most famous American motorcycle brand, so we had a feeling it would do well in auction, but obviously you are surprised anytime you sell the most expensive bike ever," Greg Arnold, motorcycle division manager at Mecum Auctions, told the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel.

Arnold said surviving Strap Tank bikes are rare, and the bike sold by Mecum was an especially unique find.

"This bike has many of its original parts, which makes it that much more rare," he said.

Mecum said the bike was found intact in a Wisconsin barn by David Uihlein in 1941, and he kept it in his possession for the ensuing 66 years. The bike was most recently restored by Paul Freehill of Fort Wayne, Ind., the auction house said.

Advertisement

Read More

155-pound St. Bernard rescued after falling though ice Forgotten bread leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery prize Cow stuck in deep snow gets a 'boost' from Utah firefighters

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Firefighters rescue pet bird stuck in basement ceiling
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia conducted an unusual rescue when a pet bird found its way to the space between the basement ceiling and main story floor and became stuck.
155-pound St. Bernard rescued after falling though ice
Odd News // 1 hour ago
155-pound St. Bernard rescued after falling though ice
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado came to the rescue of a 155-pound dog that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through the ice into the frigid water.
Forgotten bread leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Forgotten bread leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery prize
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who had to make a second trip to the store because he forgot to buy bread ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Cow stuck in deep snow gets a 'boost' from Utah firefighters
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Cow stuck in deep snow gets a 'boost' from Utah firefighters
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah came to the rescue of a cow that wandered into a creek bed and became stuck in the deep snow.
Asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere, creates light show over English Channel
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere, creates light show over English Channel
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A small asteroid illuminated the night sky over England and France early Monday when it burned up while plunging through Earth's atmosphere.
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing from her new Texas home was found two days later after walking 10 miles to her former shelter and ringing the doorbell.
Firefighters hoist horse out of neck-deep water in Britain
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters hoist horse out of neck-deep water in Britain
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England borrowed a piece of heavy machinery from a farmer to rescue a horse that became stuck in a waterway.
Owl evicted after shutting down Georgia college library for days
Odd News // 2 days ago
Owl evicted after shutting down Georgia college library for days
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A trespassing owl that prompted a Georgia college to close its library for multiple days was successfully evicted from the building on Friday.
Baby goat born with spinal condition learning to run with wheels
Odd News // 3 days ago
Baby goat born with spinal condition learning to run with wheels
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A baby goat brought to a Georgia sanctuary with a spinal disease is learning to run for the first time in her life thanks to a custom-made set of wheels.
'Catcher in the Rye' returned to Manitoba library 33 years late
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Catcher in the Rye' returned to Manitoba library 33 years late
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A copy of J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" was returned to a Manitoba library more than 33 years after its due date.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Chilean woman becomes first to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
Chilean woman becomes first to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Lost dog walks 10 miles to shelter, rings doorbell
Owl evicted after shutting down Georgia college library for days
Owl evicted after shutting down Georgia college library for days
Florida man finds message in a bottle washed up on beach
Florida man finds message in a bottle washed up on beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement