Feb. 10, 2023 / 1:24 PM

Florida man finds message in a bottle washed up on beach

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking a walk on the beach with his dog found a glass bottle that turned out to contain messages written by four members of a family.

Ted Horton said he was walking with his golden retriever on Flagler Beach when he spotted the washed-up bottle with multiple sheets of paper inside.

"The bottle didn't look like it had been in the water very long as no buildup of any kind was on the outside," Horton wrote in a Facebook post.

The messages inside the bottle turned out to have been written by a father, mother and two daughters. The notes were addressed to a deceased son.

Horton said the undated notes were written on Ritz-Carlton notepad pages.

He said he added his own note to the bottle, explaining where and when it had been found, and enlisted the help of a friend to have it returned to the water offshore.

Horton said he hopes the family who wrote the notes might hear about his discovery "and know that their bottle is going to continue its journey soon."
Chilean woman becomes first to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica Emu captured after running loose through Massachusetts city Dog rescued after falling through ice in Massachusetts

Latest Headlines

Loose goats wander into Target store in Texas
Odd News // 47 minutes ago
Loose goats wander into Target store in Texas
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A pair of loose goats wandered into a Target store in Texas and spent some time browsing before being wrangled by police.
Chilean woman becomes first to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Chilean woman becomes first to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Chilean swimmer has become the first person to swim 1.55 miles through the frigid waters of Antarctica.
Emu captured after running loose through Massachusetts city
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Emu captured after running loose through Massachusetts city
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Residents of a Massachusetts neighborhood were treated to an unusual spectacle when an escaped emu went running through the streets.
Dog rescued after falling through ice in Massachusetts
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog rescued after falling through ice in Massachusetts
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice covering a frozen body of water.
Company offers 'Whiz-infused' lube to keep Philly fans from climbing during Super Bowl
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Company offers 'Whiz-infused' lube to keep Philly fans from climbing during Super Bowl
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- An adult entertainment company is offering the city of Philadelphia 1,540 gallons of Cheez Whiz-infused lubricant to prevent Eagles fans from climbing poles after the Super Bowl.
WWII love letters found during home restoration returned to family
Odd News // 22 hours ago
WWII love letters found during home restoration returned to family
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A World War II soldier's long-lost love letters were returned to his daughter 30 years after they were discovered during a home renovation project in New York.
Daughter's urging leads Virginia man to $100,000 Powerball prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Daughter's urging leads Virginia man to $100,000 Powerball prize
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $100,000 prize from a Powerball drawing said his daughter had to talk him into letting her pick up some tickets for him.
Coyote runs through Washington state hospital
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote runs through Washington state hospital
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A coyote was rescued after wandering into a Washington state hospital and shattering a glass panel in an attempt to escape the building.
San Diego Zoo mouse officially the world's oldest at the age of 9
Odd News // 1 day ago
San Diego Zoo mouse officially the world's oldest at the age of 9
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Pacific pocket mouse residing at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has officially been named the world's oldest living mouse in human care and the oldest mouse ever at the age of 9 years and 209 days.
California dog's 7-inch eyelash earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
California dog's 7-inch eyelash earns Guinness World Record
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A California couple's dog is now a Guinness World Record holder after her longest eyelash was measured at 7 inches long.
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Company offers 'Whiz-infused' lube to keep Philly fans from climbing during Super Bowl
Company offers 'Whiz-infused' lube to keep Philly fans from climbing during Super Bowl
Pennsylvania firefighters remove cake pan from 2-year-old's head
Pennsylvania firefighters remove cake pan from 2-year-old's head
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
