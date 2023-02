Salvador Gomez said his daughter had to convince him to buy the Powerball ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $100,000 prize from a Powerball drawing said his daughter had to talk him into letting her pick up some tickets for him. Salvador Gomez of Chesterfield County claimed his prize at Virginia Lottery headquarters with his daughter in tow. Advertisement

The pair told lottery officials Gomez was initially reluctant to buy any tickets for the Nov. 2 drawing, despite the $1.2 billion jackpot.

"I convinced him to play," Gomez's daughter told officials. "He handed me some money, and I bought the tickets."

She picked up seven tickets from Spencer's Express in North Chesterfield, but the pair did not check to see if they had won anything until two weeks after the drawing.

They checked the tickets and discovered one of them was a $100,000 winner.

Gomez said his winnings will go toward taking care of his family and potentially doing some traveling.