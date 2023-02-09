Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A coyote was rescued after wandering into a Washington state hospital and shattering a glass panel in an attempt to escape the building.

Center Valley Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post that personnel responded alongside Jefferson County Animal Control and the Port Townsend Police Department when a coyote was reported inside the Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center.

The coyote had entered through an automatic door and ran through the hospital's express clinic and a hallway before shattering a glass panel in an attempt to escape.

The rescuers found the coyote hiding in a corner of the hospital's outdoor courtyard and safely captured the animal.

Authorities said there were no injuries to humans during the coyote's visit, but the canine sustained injuries including lacerations to its snout from breaking through the glass.

"After a thorough exam and a few stitches the coyote appears to be in good health and is currently recovering in our wildlife enclosure," Center Valley Animal Rescue said in the Facebook post. "After the coyote recovers she will be released back into the wild."