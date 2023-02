A Pacific pocket mouse named Pat was officially named the oldest living mouse in human care and the oldest mouse ever by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Pacific pocket mouse residing at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has officially been named the world's oldest living mouse in human care and the oldest mouse ever at the age of 9 years and 209 days. Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse named for actor Patrick Stewart, was born at the zoo on July 14, 2013, and Guinness World Records announced Thursday that the mouse is now officially the holder of two world records for his longevity. Advertisement

The previous oldest mouse ever was named Fitzy and died at the age of 7 years and 225 days at his owner's home in Britain in 1985.

Pacific pocket mice, the smallest mouse species in North America, had been thought extinct until a small population was discovered in 1994. Pat was born during the first year of the San Diego Zoo's Pacific pocket mouse conservation breeding and reintroduction program.

"This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species," Debra Shier, Brown Endowed Associate Director of Recovery Ecology at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said in a news release. "It's indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest."