Feb. 9, 2023 / 11:01 AM

Andean bear escapes enclosure at St. Louis Zoo

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Officials at the St. Louis Zoo in Missouri confirmed an Andean bear escaped from his enclosure and was on the loose for about 90 minutes.

Spokesman Billy Brennan confirmed the South American animal, named Ben, escaped from his enclosure in the River's Edge area of the zoo about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Brennan said Ben fled into a heavily wooded area, making it difficult for the zoo's team to get a clear shot with a tranquilizer gun.

Ben was safely tranquilized and returned to his enclosure about 9:40 a.m., Brennan said.

Zoo officials determined Ben escaped the enclosure by tampering with the steel mesh around the outdoor habitat, causing a cable to break and create a small opening.

Brennan said Ben was returned to his habitat before the zoo opened to the public at 10 a.m., but some pre-school programs were canceled for the day, as students generally arrive around 8:30 a.m.

