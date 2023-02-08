Trending
Feb. 8, 2023 / 4:02 PM

Tree trimming service rescues seagull caught in kite string

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Connecticut tree trimming service came to the rescue of a seagull entangled in a kite string and suspended between two trees -- out of the reach of firefighters.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post that a neighbor reported the seagull dangling about 50 feet over the ground in Branford on Tuesday.

The shelter contacted the Branford Fire Department for help, but the responding crew determined their bucket truck would not be able to reach the distressed bird.

Shelter officials then contacted J. Witkowsky & Sons Tree Service LLC, which has assisted with difficult animal rescues in the past.

The tree service said Josh Witkowsky and his brothers, Jake and Jonathan, had conveniently just finished their training certification on the business' newest piece of equipment: a spider lift.

"It was obviously a call that we're not used to, but we're always happy to help any way we can," Witkowsky told Patch. "That's how our father raised us."

The tree service posted a video to Facebook showing Witkowsky using the spider lift to reach the bird and bring it back to solid ground.

"It kept trying to peck at me, so I put a blanket over him," Witkowsky said of the seagull.

The seagull was taken to Madison Veterinary Hospital, where the bird was found to be free of broken bones. Officials said the bird is now being cared for by a wildlife rehabilitator and will be released back into the wild.

