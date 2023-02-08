Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 11:07 AM

Stowaway raccoon leads warehouse workers on a chase in Colorado

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A raccoon stowed away from Kentucky to Colorado on a truck loaded with pallets and ended up leading animal protection officers on a wild chase around a distribution center.

The Boulder Police Department said in a Facebook post that employees at the distribution center saw the raccoon jump off the truck while the load of pallets from Louisville were being unloaded.

Advertisement

Workers called for assistance the next day when the raccoon was spotted stuck between some lumber and a wall.

Animal Protection Supervisor J. Whittle responded to the scene and the raccoon was freed from its predicament, but was "agitated" and led Whittle and the warehouse workers on a 45-minute chase around the distribution center.

"He slid through the catch pole once. I said, 'I got him! I don't got him,'" Whittle said in the Facebook post. "That's when the one employee showed up clutch with the kennel. I grabbed the trash can and the raccoon darted away from that right into the kennel."

Whittle said transportation was arranged to take the raccoon home to Louisville.

"He had plenty of hiding spots and trees and dumpsters," she said, "and I hope he found his family and friends back in Louisville."

Advertisement

Read More

Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home Book returned to British library after 56 years World's largest wearable cake dress unveiled at Swiss expo

Latest Headlines

Boy, 9, dribbles basketball blindfolded for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 36 minutes ago
Boy, 9, dribbles basketball blindfolded for Guinness World Record
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Chicago boy broke a Guinness World Record when he dribbled a basketball for 1 hour, 20 minutes and 1 second while wearing a blindfold.
Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A pest control technician investigating an insect problem at a California home made a startling discovery: About 700 pounds of acorns had been stashed inside the house's wall by woodpeckers.
Book returned to British library after 56 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Book returned to British library after 56 years
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A British woman who borrowed a book from her local library when she was just 14 years old returned the tome 56 years later, at the age of 70.
World's largest wearable cake dress unveiled at Swiss expo
Odd News // 20 hours ago
World's largest wearable cake dress unveiled at Swiss expo
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Swiss baker earned a Guinness World Record at a wedding fair by creating the world's largest wearable dress made out of cake.
New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland
Odd News // 20 hours ago
New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A New York man found a visit to his cousin in Maryland to be a profitable vacation when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Ultraman statue in China breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Ultraman statue in China breaks Guinness World Record
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A statue of Japanese superhero Ultraman broke a Guinness World Record when it was built at 34.12 feet high in Shanghai.
Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
A family of Porcupines fighting a leopard in an attempt to save their two young. Who will emerge victorious?
Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Missouri said an emu was captured after multiple days on the loose thanks to local residents who cornered the flightless bird in a yard.
Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario
Odd News // 1 day ago
Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Attendees at an Ontario basketball game broke a Guinness World Record when 2,854 people donned red capes at the same time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home
Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement