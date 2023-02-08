Trending
Odd News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 3:12 PM

Michigan woman thought email about lottery jackpot was a scam

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan woman said she initially disregarded an email informing her of a $110,689 lottery jackpot because she thought it was a scam. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she initially disregarded an email informing her of a $110,689 lottery prize because she thought it was a scam.

The 47-year-old Oakland County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was aware that she had earned entries for the Monthly Jackpot progressive prize by playing games at MichiganLottery.com, but she never expected to win.

"I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," the player said. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."

The player said she was instantly suspicious of an email from the lottery telling her she had been selected in the Dec. 14 drawing.

"I was checking my email one day and saw an email from the lottery informing me that I'd won a $110,689 Monthly Jackpot prize and I thought it was a scam," she recalled.

The woman said she decided to disregard the email for the time being.

"I was certain that I hadn't actually won," she said. "When I got a call from the lottery a few hours later confirming my prize, I was so excited! Winning is such an unbelievable feeling."

The winner said her prize money will allow her to complete home improvement projects.

