Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Chicago boy broke a Guinness World Record when he dribbled a basketball for 1 hour, 20 minutes and 1 second while wearing a blindfold.

Henry Speedwell, a student at Mount Greenwood Elementary School, donned a blindfold in the school's gymnasium and dribbled a basketball for 1 hour, 20 minutes and 1 second in tribute to his grandfather, James "Jay" Canna, who died at the age of 74 last year after a bout with cancer.

Speedwell's record attempt raised $2,800 for cancer research.

"My grandpa really liked basketball," Speedwell told the Beverly Review, "so I kind of wanted the world record for him."

The 9-year-old broke the previous record of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 38 seconds, which was set by Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez in Spain in 2021.