Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Arizona came to the assistance of a small puppy that fled from a pair of larger dogs and became stuck on top of the rear axle in the undercarriage of a car.

The Arizona Humane Society said Emergency Animal Medical Technician Dan McGrath responded to a report of a puppy fleeing from two larger dogs near 24th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

McGrath arrived to find the puppy had fled into the undercarriage of a car and was on top of the rear axle.

"As soon as Dan was able to safely coax her out of the vehicle with a little wet food and a lot of patience, she repaid him immediately with snuggles," the humane society said in a Facebook post.

The puppy, now named Gracie, has now been spayed and is available for adoption, the AHS said.