Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Swiss baker earned a Guinness World Record at a wedding fair by creating the world's largest wearable dress made out of cake.

Guinness World Records announced Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas of the SweetyCakes GmbH bakery created the dress for the Swiss Wedding World expo in Bern.

The dress, which weighs 289 pounds and 13 ounces, was certified as the world's largest wearable cake dress (supported) by the record-keeping organization.

Guinness World Records posted a video to YouTube showing the cake being sliced while still being worn by a model at the fair.