Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 3:37 PM

World's largest wearable cake dress unveiled at Swiss expo

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Swiss baker earned a Guinness World Record at a wedding fair by creating the world's largest wearable dress made out of cake.

Guinness World Records announced Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas of the SweetyCakes GmbH bakery created the dress for the Swiss Wedding World expo in Bern.

Advertisement

The dress, which weighs 289 pounds and 13 ounces, was certified as the world's largest wearable cake dress (supported) by the record-keeping organization.

Guinness World Records posted a video to YouTube showing the cake being sliced while still being worn by a model at the fair.

Read More

New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland Ultraman statue in China breaks Guinness World Record Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch

Latest Headlines

Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A pest control technician investigating an insect problem at a California home made a startling discovery: About 700 pounds of acorns had been stashed inside the house's wall by woodpeckers.
Book returned to British library after 56 years
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
Book returned to British library after 56 years
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A British woman who borrowed a book from her local library when she was just 14 years old returned the tome 56 years later, at the age of 70.
New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland
Odd News // 1 hour ago
New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A New York man found a visit to his cousin in Maryland to be a profitable vacation when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Ultraman statue in China breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Ultraman statue in China breaks Guinness World Record
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A statue of Japanese superhero Ultraman broke a Guinness World Record when it was built at 34.12 feet high in Shanghai.
Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
A family of Porcupines fighting a leopard in an attempt to save their two young. Who will emerge victorious?
Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Missouri said an emu was captured after multiple days on the loose thanks to local residents who cornered the flightless bird in a yard.
Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Attendees at an Ontario basketball game broke a Guinness World Record when 2,854 people donned red capes at the same time.
Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a dog that wandered out onto the newly formed ice covering a river and fell through into the frigid water.
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers at a Pennsylvania airport made an unusual discovery in a checked bag -- a "stowaway" frog.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement