Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 3:47 PM

Book returned to British library after 56 years

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A British woman who borrowed a book from her local library when she was just 14 years old returned the tome 56 years later, at the age of 70.

The North Tyneside Council in England said Lesley Harrison, 70, told officials she was a 14-year-old student at Whitley Bay Grammar School when she checked the German language textbook Ich Lerne Deutsch out from the old Whitley Bay Library in April 1966.

Advertisement

"I knew I hadn't brought the book back and when I moved out of my parents' house, I thought I wouldn't be able to afford the fine, so it stayed in a drawer. We moved around a lot, and it always came with me," Harrison told council officials.

Harrison said she decided to return the book after hearing the council had eliminated late fees from library books and had challenged patrons to find the most overdue book in the local library system. She decided to hand-deliver the book to the Killingworth Library.

"When I heard about the amnesty, I thought, 'I'm sure I've got an old book lying around somewhere,' and I know the library staff were shocked and amused when I brought it in. It's still in a good condition though. I do look after my books," Harrison said.

Advertisement

Councilor Sandra Graham, North Tyneside's Cabinet Member responsible for Libraries, said the book is the most overdue to yet be returned to one of the council's libraries.

"Just for fun, we did a rough calculation of the late fee that a book 56 years overdue could have incurred and it would have come to more than £2,000 [$2406.83]," Graham said. "The book is in a great condition, and I want to thank Lesley for bringing it back. We've had such a positive response to our decision to scrap fines and this is the oldest book we've had back by some distance. Better late than never!"

Read More

World's largest wearable cake dress unveiled at Swiss expo New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland Ultraman statue in China breaks Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A pest control technician investigating an insect problem at a California home made a startling discovery: About 700 pounds of acorns had been stashed inside the house's wall by woodpeckers.
World's largest wearable cake dress unveiled at Swiss expo
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
World's largest wearable cake dress unveiled at Swiss expo
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Swiss baker earned a Guinness World Record at a wedding fair by creating the world's largest wearable dress made out of cake.
New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland
Odd News // 59 minutes ago
New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A New York man found a visit to his cousin in Maryland to be a profitable vacation when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Ultraman statue in China breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Ultraman statue in China breaks Guinness World Record
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A statue of Japanese superhero Ultraman broke a Guinness World Record when it was built at 34.12 feet high in Shanghai.
Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
A family of Porcupines fighting a leopard in an attempt to save their two young. Who will emerge victorious?
Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Missouri said an emu was captured after multiple days on the loose thanks to local residents who cornered the flightless bird in a yard.
Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Attendees at an Ontario basketball game broke a Guinness World Record when 2,854 people donned red capes at the same time.
Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a dog that wandered out onto the newly formed ice covering a river and fell through into the frigid water.
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers at a Pennsylvania airport made an unusual discovery in a checked bag -- a "stowaway" frog.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement