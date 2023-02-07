Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 10:55 AM

Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Attendees at an Ontario basketball game broke a Guinness World Record when 2,854 people donned red capes at the same time.

Fans of the Raptors 905, an NBA G league affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, participated in Cape for Kids Night at Monday night's game in Mississauga.

Advertisement

The event raised funds for the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam's PS43 Foundation Canada at the Paramount Fine Foods Center.

Siakam was present at the game to instruct fans to don their caps between the first and second quarters for a Guinness World Record attempt.

A GWR adjudicator was on hand to verify the count of people wearing capes at 2,854, breaking the previous record of 2,266, which was set in 2019 by Batman fans at Warner Bros. World in Abu Dhabi.

Read More

Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport Pennsylvania 9-year-old earns high school diploma

Latest Headlines

Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a dog that wandered out onto the newly formed ice covering a river and fell through into the frigid water.
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers at a Pennsylvania airport made an unusual discovery in a checked bag -- a "stowaway" frog.
Pennsylvania 9-year-old earns high school diploma
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Pennsylvania 9-year-old earns high school diploma
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy with dreams of becoming an astrophysicist is one step closer to his goal after graduating high school.
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Han Solo's blaster from the original "Star Wars" trilogy became the most expensive prop gun sold at auction when it fetched a price of $1,057,500.
Maryland man's flea market trip leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland man's flea market trip leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man on his way out of a flea market made a stop at a liquor store and won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Champion steer sells for $440,000 at Texas show
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Champion steer sells for $440,000 at Texas show
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A steer raised by a 15-year-old girl earned top marks at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Texas before selling for a record $440,000.
D'yan Forest named world's oldest female comedian at 88
Odd News // 23 hours ago
D'yan Forest named world's oldest female comedian at 88
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old woman who still regularly performs stand-up comedy was dubbed the world's oldest comedian (female) by Guinness World Records.
Dog rescued after living with coyotes for months in Nevada
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dog rescued after living with coyotes for months in Nevada
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A dog was rescued in Nevada after spending at least 7 months living in the wild with a pack of coyotes.
Cat rescued from storm drain on British Columbia college campus
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat rescued from storm drain on British Columbia college campus
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in British Columbia came to the assistance of a young cat found trapped in a storm drain on a college campus.
Wisconsin school attempts cereal box dominoes world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin school attempts cereal box dominoes world record
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin elementary school toppled more than 7,000 boxes of breakfast grains in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement