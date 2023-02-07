Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 7, 2023 / 12:53 PM

Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the bear chose a roadside culvert near Wannaska for its long winter's nap, but ran into trouble when the deep snow started to melt.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, melting snow can sometimes flood bears out of culverts, and that's what happened here: The culvert started to flood and this bear got stuck in the deep snow and ice," the department said in a Facebook post.

Andy Tri, bear project leader for the DNR in Grand Rapids, responded to the bear's location on Monday and determined the animal was indeed stuck.

Tri sedated the bear and worked together with DNR Conservation Officers Ben Huener and Coby Fontes, as well as a Roseau County Sheriff's Office deputy, to free the bruin.

The rescuers used a rope with "paw cuffs" to pull the bear out of its predicament.

"It took about five guys to haul him up and out of the hole once we dug him out. We just had to free his leg out of the hole of the culvert," Tri told Inforum.

Advertisement

Tri said the bear was examined and found to be healthy and free from frostbite or other serious injuries.

"He's in the back of a pickup truck now, and we'll make him a new den," Tri said. "He probably won't stay, but at least it will give him some protection from the elements after that."

Read More

Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river

Latest Headlines

Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard
A family of Porcupines fighting a leopard in an attempt to save their two young. Who will emerge victorious?
Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Missouri said an emu was captured after multiple days on the loose thanks to local residents who cornered the flightless bird in a yard.
Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Attendees at an Ontario basketball game broke a Guinness World Record when 2,854 people donned red capes at the same time.
Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a dog that wandered out onto the newly formed ice covering a river and fell through into the frigid water.
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers at a Pennsylvania airport made an unusual discovery in a checked bag -- a "stowaway" frog.
Pennsylvania 9-year-old earns high school diploma
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Pennsylvania 9-year-old earns high school diploma
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy with dreams of becoming an astrophysicist is one step closer to his goal after graduating high school.
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Han Solo's blaster from the original "Star Wars" trilogy became the most expensive prop gun sold at auction when it fetched a price of $1,057,500.
Maryland man's flea market trip leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maryland man's flea market trip leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man on his way out of a flea market made a stop at a liquor store and won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Champion steer sells for $440,000 at Texas show
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Champion steer sells for $440,000 at Texas show
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A steer raised by a 15-year-old girl earned top marks at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Texas before selling for a record $440,000.
D'yan Forest named world's oldest female comedian at 88
Odd News // 1 day ago
D'yan Forest named world's oldest female comedian at 88
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old woman who still regularly performs stand-up comedy was dubbed the world's oldest comedian (female) by Guinness World Records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement