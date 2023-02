A statue of Japanese super hero Ultraman at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in China was named the largest depiction of the hero in the world by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A statue of Japanese superhero Ultraman broke a Guinness World Record when it was built at 34.12 feet high in Shanghai. Guinness World Records confirmed the statue at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park was a new world record for the largest Ultraman. Advertisement

The statue was built by a team of more than 20 people and weighs about 2,000 pounds, GWR said. It was constructed as the centerpiece of an Ultraman-themed area at the amusement park.

Ultraman originated as the titular character of a 1966 TV series. The character holds the record for the most TV spin-off series, with 33 shows following in the wake of the original series.

The record-breaking sculpture depicts the Ultraman Zero version of the hero, who debuted in 2009.