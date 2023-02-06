Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 6, 2023 / 11:07 AM

Cat rescued from storm drain on British Columbia college campus

By Ben Hooper
A young cat was rescued from a storm drain at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan Campus. Photo courtesy of SPCA Kelowna/Facebook
A young cat was rescued from a storm drain at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan Campus. Photo courtesy of SPCA Kelowna/Facebook

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in British Columbia came to the assistance of a young cat found trapped in a storm drain on a college campus.

Kathy Manuel, security communications coordinator for the University of British Columbia - Okanagan Campus, said she received numerous reports Saturday of a cat's distressed meows coming from a storm drain on campus.

Advertisement

Manuel said some students indicated the cat could have been trapped in the drain for up to three days, but they were initially unable to determine where the cat calls were coming from.

"It was very deep, where the cat was. It was a confined space, making it difficult to rescue," Manuel told Global News.

The Kelowna Fire Department and Kelowna Animal Control Services personnel responded to the scene.

The rescuers determined the cat was trapped too deep to reach, so they slowly filled the drain with water to urge the feline to approach the opening.

The rescue lasted about three and a half hours. The cat, which was not injured, was taken to the SPCA Kelowna shelter.

The shelter said the cat, a young, intact male, did not have any identifying tags or a microchip.

Advertisement

"If you know where this sweet boy belongs please contact us," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Read More

Wisconsin school attempts cereal box dominoes world record Overdue book returned to Virginia library after nearly 43 years Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy

Latest Headlines

Wisconsin school attempts cereal box dominoes world record
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Wisconsin school attempts cereal box dominoes world record
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin elementary school toppled more than 7,000 boxes of breakfast grains in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion.
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo after his exhibit vandalized
Odd News // 1 day ago
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo after his exhibit vandalized
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized has been on the loose ever since as park rangers and even police officers were mobilized to search for the bird of prey.
Overdue book returned to Virginia library after nearly 43 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overdue book returned to Virginia library after nearly 43 years
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia library said a book anonymously returned to a drop box recently was found to be nearly 43 years overdue.
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Odd News // 2 days ago
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Japanese zoo said it has solved the mystery of a gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation -- and a tiny hole in a board is to blame.
CBP agents discover dolphin skull in bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Odd News // 2 days ago
CBP agents discover dolphin skull in bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- United States Customs and Border Protection specialists at Detroit Metropolitan Airport discovered a dolphin skull in an unaccompanied bag.
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A German dog trainer earned a Guinness World Record with his team of talented canines when 14 performing pooches formed a conga line.
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.
World's longest line of sub sandwiches assembled in Brazil
Odd News // 2 days ago
World's longest line of sub sandwiches assembled in Brazil
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Brazilian food company earned a Guinness World Record by assembling a line of 1,180 submarine sandwiches.
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Odd News // 3 days ago
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Police in California wrangled a loose bovine that managed to shatter a windshield and leave an unsavory mess in a "cow-llision" with a Tesla.
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, said Wednesday it will name a cat litter box after an ex romantic partner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo after his exhibit vandalized
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo after his exhibit vandalized
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement