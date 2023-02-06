Trending
Feb. 6, 2023 / 3:22 PM

Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers at a Pennsylvania airport made an unusual discovery in a checked bag -- a "stowaway" frog.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA Public Affairs Northeast, said a checked bag triggered an alarm during security screening at Harrisburg International Airport.

Farbstein tweeted the "stowaway" hopped out of the checked bag while officers were examining it.

"This little creature was toad-aly surprised when he was spotted and he asked for frog-iveness," Farbstein wrote. "This find by TSA officers won't be easily frog-gotten."

Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Odd News // 1 minute ago
Dog rescued after falling through ice on New York river
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a dog that wandered out onto the newly formed ice covering a river and fell through into the frigid water.
Pennsylvania 9-year-old earns high school diploma
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Pennsylvania 9-year-old earns high school diploma
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy with dreams of becoming an astrophysicist is one step closer to his goal after graduating high school.
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Odd News // 53 minutes ago
Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Han Solo's blaster from the original "Star Wars" trilogy became the most expensive prop gun sold at auction when it fetched a price of $1,057,500.
Maryland man's flea market trip leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Maryland man's flea market trip leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man on his way out of a flea market made a stop at a liquor store and won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Champion steer sells for $440,000 at Texas show
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Champion steer sells for $440,000 at Texas show
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A steer raised by a 15-year-old girl earned top marks at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Texas before selling for a record $440,000.
D'yan Forest named world's oldest female comedian at 88
Odd News // 3 hours ago
D'yan Forest named world's oldest female comedian at 88
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old woman who still regularly performs stand-up comedy was dubbed the world's oldest comedian (female) by Guinness World Records.
Dog rescued after living with coyotes for months in Nevada
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dog rescued after living with coyotes for months in Nevada
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A dog was rescued in Nevada after spending at least 7 months living in the wild with a pack of coyotes.
Cat rescued from storm drain on British Columbia college campus
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Cat rescued from storm drain on British Columbia college campus
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in British Columbia came to the assistance of a young cat found trapped in a storm drain on a college campus.
Wisconsin school attempts cereal box dominoes world record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Wisconsin school attempts cereal box dominoes world record
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin elementary school toppled more than 7,000 boxes of breakfast grains in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion.
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo after his exhibit vandalized
Odd News // 1 day ago
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo after his exhibit vandalized
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized has been on the loose ever since as park rangers and even police officers were mobilized to search for the bird of prey.
