Stowaway frog triggers alarm during screening at Pennsylvania airport

This stowaway hopped out of a checked bag after it triggered an alarm during @TSA's screening process at @FlyHIA recently. This little creature was toad-aly surprised when he was spotted and he asked for frog-iveness. This find by TSA officers won't be easily frog-gotten. pic.twitter.com/pe4LqGGztY— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) February 6, 2023

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Transportation Security Administration officers at a Pennsylvania airport made an unusual discovery in a checked bag -- a "stowaway" frog.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA Public Affairs Northeast, said a checked bag triggered an alarm during security screening at Harrisburg International Airport.

Farbstein tweeted the "stowaway" hopped out of the checked bag while officers were examining it.

"This little creature was toad-aly surprised when he was spotted and he asked for frog-iveness," Farbstein wrote. "This find by TSA officers won't be easily frog-gotten."