Feb. 6, 2023

Wisconsin school attempts cereal box dominoes world record

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin elementary school toppled more than 7,000 boxes of breakfast grains in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion.

Teachers and students at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine spent hours on Friday setting up more than 7,000 cereal boxes in a line that stretched through multiple floors of the school, going both up and down stairs.

Teachers said care was taken during set-up to make sure the entire line wasn't toppled prematurely.

"We pull out every tenth box so in case there was a mishap, we were able to pick them back up again," teacher Susanne Kelly-Johnson told WDJT-TV.

The toppling phase of the attempt went off without a hitch, but the school will still have to wait weeks to find out if they successfully beat the record of 6,391 boxes, which was set by New York's Long Beach Middle School in May 2021.

The cereal boxes used in the Red Apple attempt will all be donated to local food pantries and other organizations, the school said.

Overdue book returned to Virginia library after nearly 43 years Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy 14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Cat rescued from storm drain on British Columbia college campus
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Cat rescued from storm drain on British Columbia college campus
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in British Columbia came to the assistance of a young cat found trapped in a storm drain on a college campus.
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo after his exhibit vandalized
Odd News // 1 day ago
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo after his exhibit vandalized
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized has been on the loose ever since as park rangers and even police officers were mobilized to search for the bird of prey.
Overdue book returned to Virginia library after nearly 43 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overdue book returned to Virginia library after nearly 43 years
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia library said a book anonymously returned to a drop box recently was found to be nearly 43 years overdue.
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Odd News // 2 days ago
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Japanese zoo said it has solved the mystery of a gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation -- and a tiny hole in a board is to blame.
CBP agents discover dolphin skull in bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Odd News // 2 days ago
CBP agents discover dolphin skull in bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- United States Customs and Border Protection specialists at Detroit Metropolitan Airport discovered a dolphin skull in an unaccompanied bag.
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A German dog trainer earned a Guinness World Record with his team of talented canines when 14 performing pooches formed a conga line.
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.
World's longest line of sub sandwiches assembled in Brazil
Odd News // 2 days ago
World's longest line of sub sandwiches assembled in Brazil
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Brazilian food company earned a Guinness World Record by assembling a line of 1,180 submarine sandwiches.
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Odd News // 3 days ago
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Police in California wrangled a loose bovine that managed to shatter a windshield and leave an unsavory mess in a "cow-llision" with a Tesla.
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, said Wednesday it will name a cat litter box after an ex romantic partner.
