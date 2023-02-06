Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin elementary school toppled more than 7,000 boxes of breakfast grains in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion.

Teachers and students at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine spent hours on Friday setting up more than 7,000 cereal boxes in a line that stretched through multiple floors of the school, going both up and down stairs.

Teachers said care was taken during set-up to make sure the entire line wasn't toppled prematurely.

"We pull out every tenth box so in case there was a mishap, we were able to pick them back up again," teacher Susanne Kelly-Johnson told WDJT-TV.

The toppling phase of the attempt went off without a hitch, but the school will still have to wait weeks to find out if they successfully beat the record of 6,391 boxes, which was set by New York's Long Beach Middle School in May 2021.

The cereal boxes used in the Red Apple attempt will all be donated to local food pantries and other organizations, the school said.