Odd News
Feb. 6, 2023 / 1:16 PM

Champion steer sells for $440,000 at Texas show

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A steer raised by a 15-year-old girl earned top marks at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Texas before selling for a record $440,000.

Sadie Wampler, a freshman at Wildorado High School and a member of the Randall County 4-H, entered her steer, Snoop Dog, into the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, where he was named grand champion over 1,500 competitors.

"It felt like time stopped," Wampler told KVII-TV. "I was in complete disbelief. I was in shock, It all seems like a blur."

Snoop Dog, a Heavyweight European Cross, then broke a record for the show when he sold for $440,000 to Fort Worth-based Higginbotham Insurance. The price tag beat the record of $310,000, set at last year's show.

The price tag was a new record for the Fort Worth show, but wasn't quite the highest price ever paid for a steer -- the grand champion steer from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo sold for $1 million in March 2022.

