Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A steer raised by a 15-year-old girl earned top marks at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Texas before selling for a record $440,000.

Sadie Wampler, a freshman at Wildorado High School and a member of the Randall County 4-H, entered her steer, Snoop Dog, into the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, where he was named grand champion over 1,500 competitors.

Advertisement

"It felt like time stopped," Wampler told KVII-TV. "I was in complete disbelief. I was in shock, It all seems like a blur."

Snoop Dog, a Heavyweight European Cross, then broke a record for the show when he sold for $440,000 to Fort Worth-based Higginbotham Insurance. The price tag beat the record of $310,000, set at last year's show.

The price tag was a new record for the Fort Worth show, but wasn't quite the highest price ever paid for a steer -- the grand champion steer from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo sold for $1 million in March 2022.