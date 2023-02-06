Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A steer raised by a 15-year-old girl earned top marks at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Texas before selling for a record $440,000.
Sadie Wampler, a freshman at Wildorado High School and a member of the Randall County 4-H, entered her steer, Snoop Dog, into the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, where he was named grand champion over 1,500 competitors.
"It felt like time stopped," Wampler told KVII-TV. "I was in complete disbelief. I was in shock, It all seems like a blur."
Snoop Dog, a Heavyweight European Cross, then broke a record for the show when he sold for $440,000 to Fort Worth-based Higginbotham Insurance. The price tag beat the record of $310,000, set at last year's show.
The price tag was a new record for the Fort Worth show, but wasn't quite the highest price ever paid for a steer -- the grand champion steer from the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo sold for $1 million in March 2022.