United States Customs and Border Protection agents discovered the skull of a young dolphin in a bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Photo by Customs and Border Protection/ Press Release

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- United States Customs and Border Protection specialists at Detroit Metropolitan Airport discovered a dolphin skull in an unaccompanied bag. The bag was separated from its owners during transit and was found to contain the skull when it was put through an X-ray machine. An examination by the CPB and Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the skull belonged to a young dolphin. Advertisement

The possession of items made from certain animals is prohibited by United States Law.

"We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats," said Area Port Director Robert Larkin.

The skull was turned over to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement, whose experts will investigate the incident.