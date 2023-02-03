Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 3, 2023 / 4:27 PM

Overdue book returned to Virginia library after nearly 43 years

By Ben Hooper

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia library said a book anonymously returned to a drop box recently was found to be nearly 43 years overdue.

The Newport News Public Library said in a Facebook post that staff at its Grissom Library branch recently made the "most unusual" discovery in the facility's book return drop box.

Advertisement

The book, How Wars Begin by A.J.P. Taylor, was found to have been due back March 23, 1980.

"We believe this is a new record for a late returned book for Newport News Public Library," the post said.

The book was not accompanied by a note or other means of explaining the tome's tadiness.

"We do not have checkout records that go back that far, so the mystery returner just will receive our thanks," the post said.

Read More

Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy 14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000

Latest Headlines

Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Odd News // 35 minutes ago
Japanese zoo solves mystery of isolated gibbon's pregnancy
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Japanese zoo said it has solved the mystery of a gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation -- and a tiny hole in a board is to blame.
CBP agents discover dolphin skull in bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
CBP agents discover dolphin skull in bag at Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- United States Customs and Border Protection specialists at Detroit Metropolitan Airport discovered a dolphin skull in an unaccompanied bag.
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
14 dancing dogs form conga line for Guinness World Record
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A German dog trainer earned a Guinness World Record with his team of talented canines when 14 performing pooches formed a conga line.
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.
World's longest line of sub sandwiches assembled in Brazil
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's longest line of sub sandwiches assembled in Brazil
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Brazilian food company earned a Guinness World Record by assembling a line of 1,180 submarine sandwiches.
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Police in California wrangled a loose bovine that managed to shatter a windshield and leave an unsavory mess in a "cow-llision" with a Tesla.
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio, said Wednesday it will name a cat litter box after an ex romantic partner.
Michigan woman's 'tough day' improves after winning $100,000 from lotto app
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman's 'tough day' improves after winning $100,000 from lotto app
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman won $100,000 after she randomly decided to play a lottery game on her phone.
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records Thursday introduced Bobi, the world's oldest dog ever. Bobi is 30 years, 266 days old.
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Odd News // 2 days ago
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Honolulu are looking into a surreal incident in which a boulder smashed through the living room of new suburban home, narrowly missing the family who had only recently moved in.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
30-year-old dog named world's oldest by Guinness World Records
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Ohio animal shelter will name litter box after your ex
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Video captures scene as boulder crashes through house in Hawaii
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement