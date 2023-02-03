Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia library said a book anonymously returned to a drop box recently was found to be nearly 43 years overdue.

The Newport News Public Library said in a Facebook post that staff at its Grissom Library branch recently made the "most unusual" discovery in the facility's book return drop box.

The book, How Wars Begin by A.J.P. Taylor, was found to have been due back March 23, 1980.

"We believe this is a new record for a late returned book for Newport News Public Library," the post said.

The book was not accompanied by a note or other means of explaining the tome's tadiness.

"We do not have checkout records that go back that far, so the mystery returner just will receive our thanks," the post said.