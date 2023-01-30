Zoos making cockroaches a Valentine's tradition

At the San Antonio Zoo, scorned exes can name a cockroach after their former partners and watch it be eaten as part of its “Cry me a Cockroach Fundraiser.” Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An obscure act of love, or pettiness, is becoming a popular tradition at zoos for Valentine's Day. Several zoos are offering the opportunity to name a cockroach as a Valentine's gift. Couples are naming roaches after their significant others, or in some cases after their exes. Advertisement

The Bronx Zoo in New York is offering Valentine's roach packages ranging from $15 to $75. "The Works" package includes a tumbler, tote, a certificate commemorating the roach that is named and a virtual visit with the roach -- a hissing cockroach -- and a "surprise animal guest."

"You don't always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps. Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever," the Bronx Zoo said on its website.

You've done the flowers, you've done the chocolates. But you can't spell "romance" without "roach". Okay, you can. But you shouldn't. Love is in the air, and there's no better time to name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar hissing cockroach for your special someone https://t.co/epKXvBD61q pic.twitter.com/fxi9xsEFBD— Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 18, 2023

At the San Antonio Zoo, scorned exes can name a cockroach after their former partners and watch it be eaten as part of its "Cry me a Cockroach Fundraiser." They may also donate to name a rodent or a vegetable destined for the same fate. The ex will receive a virtual Valentine's Day card informing them that a cockroach was named in their honor, and eaten.

According to the San Antonio Zoo, the most popular names during last year's fundraiser were Jacob and Sarah.

The El Paso Zoo, Houston Museum of Natural Science and Florida Aquarium are among the many other organizations to offer similar programs.

Business Waste, a commercial waste management company in the United Kingdom, will name a trash bin after a "rubbish" ex for no charge. Names are collected with the submission of a free form and after Valentine's Day the company will draw a name at random.

The Toronto Zoo has a name-a-roach program, as well as a kinder alternative. Couples can adopt an African penguin couple. They will receive a personalized certificate of adoption, artwork and a plush toy.

Roses are red; violets are blue... Is there someone in your life that's bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day ❤️ Advertisement For more information or to symbolically name-a-roach: https://t.co/maFh8siDB5 pic.twitter.com/ZdB8EfUSjD— Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) January 15, 2023