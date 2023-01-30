Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 4:25 PM

Zoos making cockroaches a Valentine's tradition

By Joe Fisher
At the San Antonio Zoo, scorned exes can name a cockroach after their former partners and watch it be eaten as part of its “Cry me a Cockroach Fundraiser.” Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA
At the San Antonio Zoo, scorned exes can name a cockroach after their former partners and watch it be eaten as part of its “Cry me a Cockroach Fundraiser.” Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An obscure act of love, or pettiness, is becoming a popular tradition at zoos for Valentine's Day.

Several zoos are offering the opportunity to name a cockroach as a Valentine's gift. Couples are naming roaches after their significant others, or in some cases after their exes.

Advertisement

The Bronx Zoo in New York is offering Valentine's roach packages ranging from $15 to $75. "The Works" package includes a tumbler, tote, a certificate commemorating the roach that is named and a virtual visit with the roach -- a hissing cockroach -- and a "surprise animal guest."

"You don't always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps. Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever," the Bronx Zoo said on its website.

Advertisement

At the San Antonio Zoo, scorned exes can name a cockroach after their former partners and watch it be eaten as part of its "Cry me a Cockroach Fundraiser." They may also donate to name a rodent or a vegetable destined for the same fate. The ex will receive a virtual Valentine's Day card informing them that a cockroach was named in their honor, and eaten.

According to the San Antonio Zoo, the most popular names during last year's fundraiser were Jacob and Sarah.

The El Paso Zoo, Houston Museum of Natural Science and Florida Aquarium are among the many other organizations to offer similar programs.

Business Waste, a commercial waste management company in the United Kingdom, will name a trash bin after a "rubbish" ex for no charge. Names are collected with the submission of a free form and after Valentine's Day the company will draw a name at random.

The Toronto Zoo has a name-a-roach program, as well as a kinder alternative. Couples can adopt an African penguin couple. They will receive a personalized certificate of adoption, artwork and a plush toy.

Read More

Mouse at San Diego Zoo believed to be world's oldest at 9 years old Flamingo escapes British zoo, flies over nearby farm Loose wallaby hops through the snow in England

Latest Headlines

Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An anonymous Michigan woman won $300K after spending just $5 to buy a Pick-Six lottery ticket.
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Wrestling otters slip, slide on ice at Yellowstone National Park
A family of otters are having the time of their lives playing on the ice. Slipping, sliding, and rolling all over each other. They eventually swim away. Watch the video from Yellowstone National Park.
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Idaho man sets new fist bumps world record
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- David Rush broke the previous Guinness World Record for the most alternating fist bumps in 30 seconds.
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Odd News // 6 days ago
Arkansas refuge caring for serval that spent 6 months on the loose in Missouri
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A wildlife refuge in Arkansas said an African serval cat on the loose in Missouri for at least six months has been safely captured on a farm and will have a new home at the refuge.
'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Live' producers break world record for putting on sweaters in 30 seconds
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A pair of producers for "Live with Kelly and Ryan" succeeded where the hosts failed and broke a Guinness World Record for donning the most sweaters in 30 seconds.
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A snake catcher in Queensland, Australia, responded to a home to help with an unusual situation -- a 4-foot snake in the toilet.
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Odd News // 3 days ago
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Japanese YouTuber created a custom setup to allow his pet fish to play Pokémon on his Nintendo Switch, but a malfunction led to the fish spending money at the eShop and revealing its owner's credit card information.
Belated Christmas celebration leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Belated Christmas celebration leads to $150,000 lottery prize
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a belated Christmas celebration led to her winning a $150,000 lottery jackpot.
Mouse at San Diego Zoo believed to be world's oldest at 9 years old
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mouse at San Diego Zoo believed to be world's oldest at 9 years old
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Officials with the San Diego Zoo said it is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a Pacific pocket mouse believed to be the oldest in the world at the age of 9.
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Odd News // 3 days ago
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Texas researcher captured video of a rare discovery he made on a beach -- a 4-foot long American eel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Reptile wrangler removes snake from toilet at Australian home
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Fish spends owner's money, reveals credit card info on YouTube stream
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement