Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A snake catcher in Queensland, Australia, responded to a home to help with an unusual situation -- a 4-foot snake in the toilet.

Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers said his wife and fellow snake catcher, Katie Airey, responded to a Harvey Bay home recently where the owners found a snake in the bowl of their toilet.

"They went to use the bathroom and found it when they lifted the toilet seat," Godfrey told Newsweek. "I'd assume they were quite surprised."

A video posted to the snake catching business' YouTube channel shows Airey removing the 4-foot common tree snake from the commode. Godfrey said the snake is not a dangerous species.

"They are very inquisitive and friendly towards people," Godfrey said.