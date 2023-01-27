@guinnessworldrecords Tallest ridable unicycle: 9.71 m (31 ft 10 in) by Wesley Williams - The One Wheel Wonder ♬ original sound - Guinness World Records
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida man earned a Guinness World Record after building a 31-foot, 10-inch tall unicycle and taking it for a ride.
Guinness World Records said Wesley Williams' latest unicycle broke his own previous record for the world's tallest rideable unicycle.
Williams, 25, of Florida, broke the record just over a year after breaking his back during a unicycle crash in the semi-final of Spain's Got Talent 2021. Williams survived a fall of 27 feet that required five surgeries.
Guinness World Records required Williams to ride his tall unicycle a distance of at least 27 feet, 10 inches, which he accomplished Dec. 29 at Weltweihnachts Circus in Stuttgart, Germany.