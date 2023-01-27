Trending
31-foot-tall unicycle breaks Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
@guinnessworldrecords Tallest ridable unicycle: 9.71 m (31 ft 10 in) by Wesley Williams - The One Wheel Wonder ♬ original sound - Guinness World Records

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida man earned a Guinness World Record after building a 31-foot, 10-inch tall unicycle and taking it for a ride.

Guinness World Records said Wesley Williams' latest unicycle broke his own previous record for the world's tallest rideable unicycle.

Williams, 25, of Florida, broke the record just over a year after breaking his back during a unicycle crash in the semi-final of Spain's Got Talent 2021. Williams survived a fall of 27 feet that required five surgeries.

Guinness World Records required Williams to ride his tall unicycle a distance of at least 27 feet, 10 inches, which he accomplished Dec. 29 at Weltweihnachts Circus in Stuttgart, Germany.

Dog rescued from frigid North Carolina river
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Dog rescued from frigid North Carolina river
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina animal shelter said a dog rescued from a turbulent and frigid river evaded injury and has now been placed in a foster home.
Driver escapes injury when tree branch impales windshield
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Driver escapes injury when tree branch impales windshield
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said a driver was lucky to escape injury when a massive tree branch impaled the windshield of their car.
Aggressive turkey causes chaos in Minnesota neighborhood
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Aggressive turkey causes chaos in Minnesota neighborhood
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Residents of a Minnesota neighborhood said they are under constant attack from an increasingly aggressive turkey that took up residence in the area.
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Website offers $1,000 to a couple willing to build IKEA furniture
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A financial advice website is seeking a couple willing to test the strength of their bond by assembling IKEA furniture together for $1,000.
Maryland man wins his second jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Maryland man wins his second jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over three years after winning $50,000 from a different game.
Australian man named world's oldest competitive soccer player at 79
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Australian man named world's oldest competitive soccer player at 79
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- An Australian man who plays for his local soccer team became a Guinness World Record holder as the world's oldest competitive player at the age of 79.
Firefighters rescue bull stranded in river
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters rescue bull stranded in river
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a bull that slipped down an embankment and became stranded in a river.
German cinema installs world's largest IMAX screen
Odd News // 1 day ago
German cinema installs world's largest IMAX screen
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A German movie theater broke two Guinness World Records with an IMAX screen measuring a whopping 8770.43 square feet.
Horse rescued from muddy California creek
Odd News // 1 day ago
Horse rescued from muddy California creek
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a horse that got stuck in a muddy creek between a willow tree and a cactus.
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Eagle mistakes golf ball for egg in Kruger National Park
A bateleur eagle finds a rather strange object when hunting and decides to have a little fun with it.
