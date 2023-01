The San Diego Zoo said a Pacific pocket mouse born at the facility more than 9 years ago is now believed to be the oldest living mouse in captivity. Photo by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Officials with the San Diego Zoo said it is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a Pacific pocket mouse believed to be the oldest in the world at the age of 9. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, which operates the zoo, said a Pacific pocket mouse named Pat -- in honor of actor Patrick Stewart -- is believed to be the oldest living mouse in the world at the age of 9 years and 5 months. Advertisement

Pat was born at the zoo on July 12, 2013, and the wildlife alliance said it will hold a special event Feb. 8 to celebrate the mouse's longevity and attempt to secure the Guinness World Records title of oldest living mouse in human care. A GWR adjudicator is slated to attend the event to verify Pat's age.

The Pacific pocket mouse is the smallest species of mouse in North America, and the zoo established a breeding and reintroduction program for the species in 2012 to help offset population declines.

The oldest mouse ever recorded by Guinness World Records was named Fritzy and died in 1985 at the age of 7 years and 7 months.