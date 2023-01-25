Stranded cat rescued from busy Ohio highway

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a member of the public came to the rescue of a cat found stranded on a busy highway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol posted a video to Facebook showing Trooper Katie Thomas stopped on Interstate 475 in Lucas County to rescue a cat stranded next to a concrete barrier at the right side of the roadway.

The video shows the feline flee under Thomas' patrol vehicle, ending up in the wheel well.

Thomas was able to extract the cat with the help of a woman who stopped to assist with the rescue.

The cat was taken to the Toledo Humane Society, where the feline was dubbed Trooper. The shelter said in a Facebook post that Trooper has already been adopted.

"Trooper is certainly happy to be safe and living his best life with his new forever family," shelter officials wrote on the social media site.