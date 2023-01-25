Trending
Stranded cat rescued from busy Ohio highway

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a member of the public came to the rescue of a cat found stranded on a busy highway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol posted a video to Facebook showing Trooper Katie Thomas stopped on Interstate 475 in Lucas County to rescue a cat stranded next to a concrete barrier at the right side of the roadway.

The video shows the feline flee under Thomas' patrol vehicle, ending up in the wheel well.

Thomas was able to extract the cat with the help of a woman who stopped to assist with the rescue.

The cat was taken to the Toledo Humane Society, where the feline was dubbed Trooper. The shelter said in a Facebook post that Trooper has already been adopted.

"Trooper is certainly happy to be safe and living his best life with his new forever family," shelter officials wrote on the social media site.

Latest Headlines

Stowaway gecko travels 3,000 miles from Egypt to England in strawberry package
Odd News // 35 minutes ago
Stowaway gecko travels 3,000 miles from Egypt to England in strawberry package
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An England woman who bought a package of strawberries from her local store discovered a tiny gecko had taken a 3,000-mile ride from Egypt with the fruit.
Man uses change from gas station purchase to buy $107,590 lottery ticket
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Man uses change from gas station purchase to buy $107,590 lottery ticket
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said receiving $5 in change from a gas station purchase led to his winning a $107,590 jackpot from a Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game.
Seal pup rescued from British farm field 18 miles from shore
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Seal pup rescued from British farm field 18 miles from shore
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a seal pup made its way through waterways and at least three fields before it was found on a farmer's field about 18 miles from the coast.
Flamingo escapes British zoo, flies over nearby farm
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Flamingo escapes British zoo, flies over nearby farm
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A flamingo escaped from a small zoo in Britain and was recaptured after spending some time flying over a nearby field.
'One Piece' superfan amasses world's largest collection
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'One Piece' superfan amasses world's largest collection
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong man showed his love for the manga and anime series "One Piece" by amassing the world's largest collection of memorabilia.
Maryland 9-year-old finds 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maryland 9-year-old finds 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland 9-year-old searching for shark teeth on a beach made her largest discovery to date -- a 15 million-year-old megalodon tooth.
Overdue book returned to Texas library after 44 years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Overdue book returned to Texas library after 44 years
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Texas library said a book recently returned after 44 years would have amassed a $1,606 late fee if the facility hadn't since gone fine-free.
African serval captured after six months on the loose in Missouri
Odd News // 23 hours ago
African serval captured after six months on the loose in Missouri
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A wildlife refuge in Arkansas said an African serval cat on the loose in Missouri for at least six months has been safely captured on a farm and will have a new home at the refuge.
Grandma's gift brings beginner's luck to Maryland Lottery player
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Grandma's gift brings beginner's luck to Maryland Lottery player
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A holiday gift from a Maryland man's grandma earned him a $50,000 lottery jackpot from the first ticket he ever possessed.
British Columbia artist creates world's largest spice painting
Odd News // 1 day ago
British Columbia artist creates world's largest spice painting
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A British Columbia artist earned a Guinness World Record when she used spices to paint a butterfly measuring 908.39 square feet.
