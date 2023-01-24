Trending
Overdue book returned to Texas library after 44 years

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Texas library said a book recently returned after 44 years would have amassed a $1,606 late fee if the facility hadn't since gone fine-free.

The Abilene Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Chilton's Auto Repair Manual 1954-1963, was checked out by the city's Water Department 44 years ago.

The book was recently returned a whopping 16,060 days overdue. The library did not reveal what led to the book being returned so late.

The post said the book would have amassed $1,606 in late fees under the library's old system, but the facility has eliminated all fees.

