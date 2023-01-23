Deer rescued from plastic pumpkin bucket in Michigan

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and members of the public in Michigan came to the rescue of a deer seen wandering for about two weeks with a plastic Halloween bucket stuck over its face.

South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery said the deer had been spotted wandering for about two weeks in Lansing with its face covered by the pumpkin-shaped plastic bucket.

The group posted a video to Facebook showing rescue personnel, a representative from Nottingham Nature Nook and members of the public coming to the rescue of the deer.

The rescuers dubbed the deer Lucky after the successful rescue.

The group urged locals to make sure the plastic straps on trick-or-treat buckets are cut before being discarded.