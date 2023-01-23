Trending
Jan. 23, 2023

Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A large fireball illuminated the night sky over Missouri and Oklahoma, and was caught on camera by one man's doorbell camera.

Gregg Ewing's doorbell camera captured footage when the fireball streaked across the sky over Joplin, Mo., at 3:38 a.m. Friday, and the American Meteor Society said the bright light was sighted across northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri.

The National Weather Service tweeted that the meteor was detected by the Geostationary Lightning Mapper.

The AMS said more than 70 sightings of the fireball were reported.

