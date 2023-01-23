Trending
Jan. 23, 2023

Idaho men break blindfolded dice catching record for a third time

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men claimed a Guinness World Records title for catching dice blindfolded for the third time after a pair of Australian radio hosts twice took the record.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, and his neighbor, Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon, took on the record for most dice caught while blindfolded after previously holding the record twice.

Rush said the record was taken both times by radio hosts Rebecca Jones and Jeziel Andersen of Perth, Australia.

The Idaho duo's most recent attempt, which featured Hannon throwing the dice and Rush catching with a blindfold over his eyes, ended with 656 dice caught, enough to break Bec and Jeziel's record of 433.

