Jan. 20, 2023 / 11:19 AM

Horse rescued after sinking into Maine bog

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Maine teamed up with members of the public to rescue a horse that wandered into a half-frozen bog and ended up partially sinking.

Lake Region Animal Control Officer Jessica Jackson responded Thursday to the Carousel Horse Farm in Casco when a horse named Traveler wandered into a drainage pond and became stuck after falling through the ice.

Jackson, the horse's owner and two members of the public worked to tie straps around Traveler and then used fence panels and blankets to get the horse back to solid ground.

Lake Region Animal Control shared photos of the rescue on Facebook.

"Traveler is expected to be OK," the post said. "This is what we train for!"

