Police and a wildlife officer responded to a Littleton, N.H., business where a non-native gopher snake was found wandering loose in a bathroom. Photo courtesy of the Littleton Police Department/Facebook

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire were summoned to a local business for an unusual situation -- a snake in the bathroom. The Littleton Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers and a New Hampshire Fish and Game officer responded to the business on Meadow Street in Littleton when workers discovered a snake loose in the bathroom.

The serpent was identified as a non-native gopher snake.

"We believe he may be someone's pet that possibly escaped his home," the post said. "Please contact us if you are missing your pet snake."