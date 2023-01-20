Pizza Hut attempts world record with 14,100-square-foot pizza

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chain restaurant Pizza Hut celebrated the return of one of its popular menu items by cooking a 14,100-square-foot pizza in Los Angeles.

The pizza chain, which announced the return of its Big New Yorker pizza after a 25-year hiatus, took inspiration from the oversize pie to attempt a Guinness World Record at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Advertisement

The restaurant's chefs assembled the dough, sauce and cheese on the convention center floor and the massive pizza was then cooked using a series of heat lamps.

The completed pizza measured 14,100 square feet and was then portioned into 68,000 slices.

The current Guinness World Record is held by a 13,580.28 square foot pizza made in Italy in 2012.