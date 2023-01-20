Police agree to DNA test cookie for evidence of Santa Claus

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island police department said it has granted the request of a young resident to have the remains of a cookie and some carrots DNA tested to determine if Santa Claus bit them.

The Cumberland Police Department said in a news release it received a letter this month from "a young investigator" seeking to have a partially-eaten Oreo cookie and some baby carrot sticks DNA tested to identify whether they were indeed eaten by Santa Claus on Dec. 25.

"This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her," Chief Matthew J. Benson said in the release.

The food was passed along to the State of Rhode Island's Department of Health Forensic Sciences Unit for analysis, Benson said.

Benson said the department already provided the girl with some "uncovered evidence in support of Santa Claus' presence in her neighborhood" -- a photo of a deer in the area on Christmas Eve.