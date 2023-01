Amelia Estes of Thomasville, N.C., bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $2 million during a morning errand to buy biscuits. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who went out on a morning errand to buy biscuits brought home something even more valuable -- a lottery ticket worth $2 million. Amelia Estes, 51, of Thomasville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she went out to Biscuitville on Saturday morning to buy biscuits, and after completing her errand she stopped at Sam's Mini Mart on West Green Drive in High Point to buy a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"Something was just telling me to go get that ticket," Estes recalled.

Estes scratched off a $2 million top prize.

"I looked and looked and my hands just started shaking," she said. "It was surreal."

Estes rushed home to tell her mother.

"I came into the house real quiet and I told my mom, 'I think we're millionaires,'" she said. "She was already sitting down, thank goodness."

The winner said the prize money will allow her to provide for her family.

"We are going to plan for a comfortable retirement now," Estes said.