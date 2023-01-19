Kentucky school's escaped snake found in classroom after three months

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A snake that escaped from its terrarium at a Kentucky school has been found just a few feet away from her former home three months later.

Max Haupt, a science teacher at Walden School in Louisville, said the corn snake, dubbed Gummy Worm by his sixth-graders, escaped from her terrarium in the classroom shortly after she was first brought to the school in September.

Advertisement

"I think I just didn't put the lid on secure enough," Haupt told WDRB-TV.

Months went by, and despite the discovery of a snake skin in the classroom, there were no Gummy Worm sightings until early January.

The school said Aspen Winner, 12, found Gummy Worm wrapped around a heater under a sink in Haupt's classroom after students returned from the holiday break.

"Thirsty yet unharmed, Gummy Worm has been safely returned to her terrarium," the school said in a Facebook post.

Haupt said Gummy Worm's terrarium has now been reinforced with a more heavy-duty lid.