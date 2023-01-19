Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 19, 2023 / 12:07 PM

Kentucky school's escaped snake found in classroom after three months

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A snake that escaped from its terrarium at a Kentucky school has been found just a few feet away from her former home three months later.

Max Haupt, a science teacher at Walden School in Louisville, said the corn snake, dubbed Gummy Worm by his sixth-graders, escaped from her terrarium in the classroom shortly after she was first brought to the school in September.

Advertisement

"I think I just didn't put the lid on secure enough," Haupt told WDRB-TV.

Months went by, and despite the discovery of a snake skin in the classroom, there were no Gummy Worm sightings until early January.

The school said Aspen Winner, 12, found Gummy Worm wrapped around a heater under a sink in Haupt's classroom after students returned from the holiday break.

"Thirsty yet unharmed, Gummy Worm has been safely returned to her terrarium," the school said in a Facebook post.

Haupt said Gummy Worm's terrarium has now been reinforced with a more heavy-duty lid.

Read More

Ohio chihuahua named oldest dog living by Guinness World Records Horse spotted riding in the back seat during McDonald's drive-through run Dangling seagull rescued from Florida utility pole

Latest Headlines

Indian woman sets up a chess board in 29.85 seconds for world record
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Indian woman sets up a chess board in 29.85 seconds for world record
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A young woman in India broke a Guinness World Record by using one hand to set up a chess board in 29.85 seconds.
Ohio chihuahua named oldest dog living by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ohio chihuahua named oldest dog living by Guinness World Records
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio dog named Spike has been certified as the oldest dog living by Guinness World Records after reaching 23 years, 43 days old.
Class ring returned to Texas woman after missing for decades
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Class ring returned to Texas woman after missing for decades
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A class ring that went missing decades ago has been returned to its owner. The Texas woman who owned the ring thought she had misplaced it, but it was actually stolen and admitted as evidence in a 1986 drug trial.
Netflix hiring flight attendant for private jet with compensation up to $385,000
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Netflix hiring flight attendant for private jet with compensation up to $385,000
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix wants to hire a flight attendant for one of its private jets, and says pay can reach $385,000, according to a job listing on the streaming service's website.
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with ticket gifted from friend
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with ticket gifted from friend
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A teenager in Detroit has won a $613,000 Lucky 7 Fast Money jackpot with a ticket that was gifted to her by a friend. The ticket was purchased at a gas station on Van Dyke Road in Detroit.
Horse spotted riding in the back seat during McDonald's drive-through run
Odd News // 1 day ago
Horse spotted riding in the back seat during McDonald's drive-through run
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A visitor to a McDonald's fast food restaurant in Australia captured video of an unusual sight -- a horse riding in the back seat of a drive-through customer's car.
Dangling seagull rescued from Florida utility pole
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dangling seagull rescued from Florida utility pole
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a seagull spotted entangled in string and dangling from a utility pole.
Bear takes a swim in California family's backyard pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear takes a swim in California family's backyard pool
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a large bear that braved rainy weather to take a swim in her family's backyard pool.
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.
Wandering sheep rescued from frozen lake in Michigan
Odd News // 2 days ago
Wandering sheep rescued from frozen lake in Michigan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a sheep that wandered out onto a frozen lake and partially fell through the ice.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Horse spotted riding in the back seat during McDonald's drive-through run
Horse spotted riding in the back seat during McDonald's drive-through run
Australian woman breaks archery world record using her feet
Australian woman breaks archery world record using her feet
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
Maine teen breaks world record for building Lego World Map
Maine teen breaks world record for building Lego World Map
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with ticket gifted from friend
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with ticket gifted from friend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement