Dog rescued from oily mechanic's well in San Diego

By Ben Hooper

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said an 11-year-old Siberian husky mix was rescued from an oily mechanic's well on a resident's property.

San Diego County said in an Instagram post that the country's Department of Animal Services responded to a property in Ramona on Tuesday when a dog named Mia was found trapped in a 10-foot-deep mechanic's well.

The county said the rescue was complicated by about 2 feet of oil at the bottom of the well.

"Mia had been down there for more than a day," the post said. "She was weighed down by the oil and was exhausted."

Personnel were able to use catch poles to hoist Mia out of the well. She was taken to the Bonita Animal Shelter for a thorough bath and a veterinary examination.

The canine was scanned for a microchip and identified as Mia, a local dog missing since Saturday. Mia's owners said she had escaped from their home by pushing down on a door handle.

Mia was not seriously injured, but is recovering at home from pneumonia incurred as a result of ingesting oil.

