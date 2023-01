Ryan Lademann broke a Guinness World Record when his quadcopter drone, dubbed the XLR V3, achieved a speed of 224 mph. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A man broke a Guinness World Record when his homemade drone reached a speed of 224 mph during a flight in Arizona. Guinness World Records confirmed Ryan Lademann broke the record for the fastest ground speed by a battery-powered remote-controlled quadcopter when he made his official attempt in Scottsdale.

Lademann said his drone, dubbed the XLR V3, was the result of multiple prototypes made using 3D printers and his hand construction skills.

Guinness World Records rules required the XLR V3 to make two runs in opposite directions during level flight. The top speeds of both runs were then averaged together to set the record at 224 mph. Lademann said the top speed during his fastest run was 235.68 mph.