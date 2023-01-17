Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots

A Michigan man who couldn't remember whether he'd already bought a ticket for the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing ended up winning two $110,000 jackpots from the drawing. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots. The Montcalm County man told Michigan Lottery officials he was at the Mobil gas station on West Main Street in Stanton when he couldn't remember if he already had a ticket for the Dec. 17 Fantasy 5 drawing. Advertisement

"I have been playing Fantasy 5 for a long time and I always play the same sets of numbers," the player said. "I was at the gas station, and I couldn't remember if I'd purchased a ticket for the Fantasy 5 drawing that night, so I decided to purchase one to be safe."

The man later determined he had indeed already bought an identical ticket from the Sheridan EZ Mart on South Main Street in Sheridan.

"After the drawing, I was on the Michigan Lottery website checking the numbers and when I saw the two locations where winning tickets were sold, I knew I had to be the big winner," the player recalled.

He said the next surprise came when he saw the amount of his prize.

"I checked my tickets and confirmed I had won, but I thought I'd won $55,000 on each. When I called the lottery and they confirmed both tickets were $110,000 winners, a feeling of relief came over me," he said.

The winner said his prize money will go toward some home renovations and taking care of his family.